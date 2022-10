Share · View all patches · Build 9754439 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 13:46:17 UTC by Wendy

A little update just fixing some annoying bugs, as follows:

Credits screen now works as intended

A fix on alternate endings, which weren't working properly

Executable version now updated (I forgot everytime about this)

It's a small update, which maintains the main fixes from 0.8.3.0. The next updates should focus on content updates!