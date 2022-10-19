FULLY OPTIMIZED MODE - ONLINE

 Skip to content

City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 19 October 2022

Recalculating each spell cast to determine the players hr dr ac number of attacks etc... has 6 seconds to recalculate to gather them all into a bundle of activity. SCORE or X alone instantly recalculates each time now. Drop all does this as of today too.

City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) Content Depot 688931
