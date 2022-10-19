Summoners Arena

In the world of the Sphere, a portal has been opened to the Mirage - the secret refuge of a college of magicians who call themselves the Order of the Seventh Moon. The Order invites the bravest heroes to test their strength and get acquainted with the ancient magic of summoners!

While the event lasts, you can find the entrance to the Mirage in Cinderkreg if you fight on the side of the human kingdom, or in the Hellsong Tavern if you represent the demon host. By completing daily tasks, you can get soul clots and spend them to create summoning scrolls, and the most stubborn will get eternal summoning stones for powerful bosses.

Additional soul bundles can be obtained by killing monsters. Premium account doubles the chances of dropping clots.

Also, for completing the tasks of the event and killing monsters, you can get summoner coins. Coins can be exchanged for a new rank, shoulder attachments, and a treasure chest. Also, event traders now have rare leggings for different classes with red, yellow and four colorless slots and an additional property - with a 6% chance when taking damage, the owner will receive an increase in damage against monsters by 10% for 8s. The effect stacks up to three times.

Potions and elixirs of summoners will help you get more coins, and you can purchase the missing coins in the game store.

Good luck in the Summoner Arena!