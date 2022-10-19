Version 0.6.7

Improve:

When test editor map, can choose any player to test

After create editor map, can modify the number of players

In the online battle room, the host can modify the team

In the battle score panel, the team that the player belongs to is displayed

In the battle growth step, the longer you holding, the faster you add points

Removed the sound of attacking bubble

Standardized Mitsubishi text description

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where the round would end when long-pressing the tile to add points during the growth step of the battle, which may lead to an error in the battle logic

Fixed the problem that after copying the map code, directly click the test button to enter the test, the map code is not parsed