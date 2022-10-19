Version 0.6.7

Improve:
When test editor map, can choose any player to test
After create editor map, can modify the number of players
In the online battle room, the host can modify the team
In the battle score panel, the team that the player belongs to is displayed
In the battle growth step, the longer you holding, the faster you add points
Removed the sound of attacking bubble
Standardized Mitsubishi text description
Fixed:
Fixed an issue where the round would end when long-pressing the tile to add points during the growth step of the battle, which may lead to an error in the battle logic
Fixed the problem that after copying the map code, directly click the test button to enter the test, the map code is not parsed
Changed files in this update