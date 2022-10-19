Age of Undead update to version 1.1.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 9753968 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 12:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

As I said, given the introduction of the new features, I started focusing on balancing defensive buildings.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.1:

I fixed a bug that caused an incorrect balance between units and defenses .

I fixed some AI-related issues in the Hell Mode , as the initial AI was not designed to have unlimited resources.

The rotation speed of many turrets (of all factions) has been adjusted to increase the fluidity of the gameplay.

The bullet colliders of some turrets have been adjusted to avoid incorrect collisions.

The following units have been subjected to a more accurate balance:

Headquarters

Military tent

Food factory

Foundry

Chemical plant

Refinery

Barracks

Vehicle factory

Artillery factory

Heliport

Airport

Satellite ground station

Turret: 12.7mm Machine gun

Turret: 150mm Cannon

Turret: Missile launcher

Barbed wire

Mine

Czech hedgehog

High light tower

Searchlight

In future updates, I intend to balance the buildings of the other two factions.

See you in the next update, survivors!