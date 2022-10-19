 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 19 October 2022

Age of Undead update to version 1.1.1!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

As I said, given the introduction of the new features, I started focusing on balancing defensive buildings.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.1:

  • I fixed a bug that caused an incorrect balance between units and defenses.

  • I fixed some AI-related issues in the Hell Mode, as the initial AI was not designed to have unlimited resources.

  • The rotation speed of many turrets (of all factions) has been adjusted to increase the fluidity of the gameplay.

  • The bullet colliders of some turrets have been adjusted to avoid incorrect collisions.

  • The following units have been subjected to a more accurate balance:
    Headquarters
    Military tent
    Food factory
    Foundry
    Chemical plant
    Refinery
    Barracks
    Vehicle factory
    Artillery factory
    Heliport
    Airport
    Satellite ground station
    Turret: 12.7mm Machine gun
    Turret: 150mm Cannon
    Turret: Missile launcher
    Barbed wire
    Mine
    Czech hedgehog
    High light tower
    Searchlight

In future updates, I intend to balance the buildings of the other two factions.

See you in the next update, survivors!

