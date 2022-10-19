Age of Undead update to version 1.1.1!

Hello, Generals!
As I said, given the introduction of the new features, I started focusing on balancing defensive buildings.
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.1:
-
I fixed a bug that caused an incorrect balance between units and defenses.
-
I fixed some AI-related issues in the Hell Mode, as the initial AI was not designed to have unlimited resources.
-
The rotation speed of many turrets (of all factions) has been adjusted to increase the fluidity of the gameplay.
-
The bullet colliders of some turrets have been adjusted to avoid incorrect collisions.
-
The following units have been subjected to a more accurate balance:
Headquarters
Military tent
Food factory
Foundry
Chemical plant
Refinery
Barracks
Vehicle factory
Artillery factory
Heliport
Airport
Satellite ground station
Turret: 12.7mm Machine gun
Turret: 150mm Cannon
Turret: Missile launcher
Barbed wire
Mine
Czech hedgehog
High light tower
Searchlight
In future updates, I intend to balance the buildings of the other two factions.
See you in the next update, survivors!
