All Halloween In Hell Pie: Halloween Discount and Halloween Costumes! 🎃

Trick or treat, platformers!

Sound familiar? Yeah, exactly. It's that time of year again, when hordes of poorly disguised kids stumble from front door to front door, ringing doorbells and yelling "trick or treat." And if the proclaimed sweets are not handed out, they embellish the house with raw eggs. So, at best, with eggs....

And you guessed it: Nate and Nugget are of course at the forefront of such annoying and childish shit! HELL YEAH! 🤘 Ah sorry, it's not Nate and Nugget anymore - it's Johnson and Frederick now:

Both new costumes are available AS OF NOW in Asmodee's shop at Hell Inc. Uhm... and one piece of well-intentioned advice: If our hellish duo ring your doorbell, you'd better open. You've seen what happens to the cute little Unilambs in Hell Pie, right? ...

And in case you missed it: It's spooky Steam Scream Fest time! That's why Frederick made a good use of his bladed gloves and sliced the Hell Pie price by 20%. Good job, Frederick! We are really proud of you!

Happy Helloween with Johnson and Frederick!

Sluggerfly out ❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/889910/Hell_Pie/