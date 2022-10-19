 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Desert update for 19 October 2022

[Halloween] Bone-chilling Marni's Spooky Playground Now OPEN!

Share · View all patches · Build 9753726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Marni's Spooky Playground,

blanketed, with bone-chilling screams!

"Mad Scientist Marni," the inventor of the Dream Mk II airship built to tame the skies as his own laboratory, has reappeared in the world of Black Desert as Halloween draws nigh.

His latest laboratory has been spotted between Keplan and Calpheon, where Marni has been hard at work, preparing to reveal his latest Oog automatons and other precious test subjects. Marni's Spooky Playground, blanketed and bone-chilling screams, has everyone wondering what diabolical experiment could the mad scientist be cooking up next!?

A variety of new and wondrous events await you, along with Marni himself.
'O Great Marni~ The Best Marni!'

Changed files in this update

Black Desert Online Test Depot 582661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link