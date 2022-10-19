[Halloween] Bone-chilling Marni's Spooky Playground Now OPEN!

Marni's Spooky Playground,

blanketed, with bone-chilling screams!

"Mad Scientist Marni," the inventor of the Dream Mk II airship built to tame the skies as his own laboratory, has reappeared in the world of Black Desert as Halloween draws nigh.

His latest laboratory has been spotted between Keplan and Calpheon, where Marni has been hard at work, preparing to reveal his latest Oog automatons and other precious test subjects. Marni's Spooky Playground, blanketed and bone-chilling screams, has everyone wondering what diabolical experiment could the mad scientist be cooking up next!?

A variety of new and wondrous events await you, along with Marni himself.

'O Great Marni~ The Best Marni!'