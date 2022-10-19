New Update (2022.10.1a)

Hi everyone!
This update brings several improvements to the panel gizmo allowing you to edit the offset/zoom and rotation of the image and image masks or lots of different key modifiers to resize the panel as you desire 🥳🎉
Full release notes:
✨ New Features
- Add lots of modifier shortcuts when using a panel gizmo in the blueprint screen (Shift / Alt keys).
- Add support to panel gizmo to allow edit the image and mask offset, rotation and zoom values (Control / Alt keys).
🔨 Changes
- Remove background color support for image panels.
- Change the versioning format to "[year].[month].[patch][stage(alpha/beta/...)] r[release_number]".
🔧 Improvements
- Remember app window maximized status on close.
- Change panel gizmo mouse selection and hover effect behaviour in the blueprint editor.
- Allow to resize a panel in any direction in the blueprint editor.
- Add default blueprint and set when creating a new project.
- Change pixelart toggle in image panels for a filter mode dropdown.
- Add new property to toggle advanced mask image related properties in image panel inspectors.
- Move up fit mode image panel property in the image panel inspectors.
- Update to Unity 2021.3.11f1 LTS.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix export set dropdown remembering its last value when returning to the export screen.
- Fix rendering of built-in images (like the default TC logo in the back of the default blueprints).
- Fix errors when using the leading zeros feature in blueprint text panels.
- Fix rare bug when opening the item editor just before the project auto reloads by a project data change.
- Fix rare bug where project tries to reload itself sometimes when closing the app.
