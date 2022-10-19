New Update (2022.10.1a)

Hi everyone!

This update brings several improvements to the panel gizmo allowing you to edit the offset/zoom and rotation of the image and image masks or lots of different key modifiers to resize the panel as you desire 🥳🎉

Full release notes:

✨ New Features

Add lots of modifier shortcuts when using a panel gizmo in the blueprint screen (Shift / Alt keys).

Add support to panel gizmo to allow edit the image and mask offset, rotation and zoom values (Control / Alt keys).

🔨 Changes

Remove background color support for image panels.

Change the versioning format to "[year].[month].[patch][stage(alpha/beta/...)] r[release_number]".

🔧 Improvements

Remember app window maximized status on close.

Change panel gizmo mouse selection and hover effect behaviour in the blueprint editor.

Allow to resize a panel in any direction in the blueprint editor.

Add default blueprint and set when creating a new project.

Change pixelart toggle in image panels for a filter mode dropdown.

Add new property to toggle advanced mask image related properties in image panel inspectors.

Move up fit mode image panel property in the image panel inspectors.

Update to Unity 2021.3.11f1 LTS.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix export set dropdown remembering its last value when returning to the export screen.

Fix rendering of built-in images (like the default TC logo in the back of the default blueprints).

Fix errors when using the leading zeros feature in blueprint text panels.

Fix rare bug when opening the item editor just before the project auto reloads by a project data change.

Fix rare bug where project tries to reload itself sometimes when closing the app.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator

📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/