Update 1.1.1

After the big game mode update we released just last week, here we have a new regular patch fixing a few bugs that got reported in the meantime. The update also adds the possibility to unlock new maps via coop mode which wasn’t possible so far.

There is no What’s New video this time as there is nothing really worth it to show. But we launched a new blog post on Xbox Wire in the meantime telling a little more about the endless mode and weekly challenges.

You can also check out the new What’s New video of the 1.1.0 release if you haven’t yet:

If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Enhancements

added stay in build mode hint to controller settings

new maps can now also get unlocked in coop mode

Fixes

fixed small pathing issue on Witch Forest

fixed player portal sound not being controlled by ambient sound volume

fixed treasure chests being invisible

fixed issue that caused elementals at wave 100 to directly die

fixed performance and memory issue due to projectiles never getting reused in some cases

fixed obsolete interest hint at 100000 gold being displayed

fixed rare issue where monsters could clip below the map

fixed monsters running circles on volcano map starting wave 100

fixed issues loading a savegame

If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.