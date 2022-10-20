Sea Horizon set sail today!

Sea Horizon is leaving early access today!

And we are bringing the new updates.

*The former save file will not be compatible with this update. If your save file is from too many patches ago, you may not play the game with new updates. Please start a new game to solve this issue.

New story and adventure

Add three new playable characters and two new chapters. New adventure mode (multiple characters) separated from story mode.





Shorten the single-character chapter

A much smaller map for story mode. The players will have a smoother experience in story mode and can play as other characters sooner.



Add a new "Test your luck" event

The event result can be much different every time. There are good and bad, and it's all based on your dice and luck.



Another chance

When the player is defeated in a fight, they can try again with different skills and equipment.



More power with skin

The skins are not only for the look anymore, each skin has a skill. When the players choose a skin, they can have the skill when the game starts.



New exploration effect

Players can gain different effects from all kinds of events when they explore the map. These effects can be good or bad, and some can make a big difference in your adventure.





Add Japanese translation

Thanks for your support and feedback. Hopefully, you will like the full-release edition of Sea Horizon!

Hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.