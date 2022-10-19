Ancient Witch Arena - Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9753552 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 11:26:26 UTC by Wendy

Fix HP injury bug. Yes, I just found the cause of the bug. Sorry.

Added audio effect for message prompt.

Repair the bonus state of rage mode after picking up red gem items.

The frequency of ordinary and difficult mode bosses to release skills increased.

Thunder upgrade attack is weakened, currently increased by 35%.

Ash (alpha) upgrade cooldown is reduced by 7%.

The movement speed of most heroes is reduced.

The movement speed of enemies in normal and difficult modes is increased.

HP of enemies in normal and difficult modes increased.

Add Exp mechanism description.

Fix inconsistent character movement. (More testing may be required)

In the previous update, some skill caps were adjusted to make it easier to upgrade and synthesize.