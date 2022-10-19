Combat Scenario Added - EA Update

New combat scenario to play with. A number of pirates will attack your station after a brief build period. Number of pirates and attack time dependent on the starting seed. May want to use a saved station depending on the seed, as the pirates can start attacking quite soon.

Pirates should also behave better, as now they have a greater number of potential targets and they generally go for the higher priority targets (defenses, and i've added solar items now).

Oh and can now hold left mouse to select multiple floors/walls/solar panels/turrets and can repair whole selection. As i've removed the hold lmb to grad camera, moving mouse cursor to edge of screen now moves camera.

Full change notes:-

Combat scenario added.

Pirates now use a priority target weighted chance method.

Pirates now target more items (solar panels, connectors, tractor beams, walls)

Can now multiselect structures/turrets to repair all.

Cursor at edge of screen moves camera.

Fix: Remove unreachable fix and build job messages quicker.

Cheers

Nick