Announcement Regarding Ruby Cash Trading

Greetings. Rune Hunters.

Recently, there have been many abnormal movements that are not approved by UNDECEMBER regarding Ruby trading in the game, using real money.

UNDECEMBER is currently monitoring these actions and punishing(restricting/retrieving) those accounts that are suspected to be violating the game.

If you purchase Rubies through unapproved methods, you will not be able to obtain Rubies in a normal way.

Moreover, if you are suspected to be an associated account,

please take note that you may be restricted from using the game.

Furthermore, if the card you have used to purchase is found to be a stolen, lost or related to criminal activity,

please take note that UNDECEMBER cannot help you regarding the problems that may arise from being misunderstood as a person involved in the crime.

Lastly, if you suspect Real Money Trading (RMT) in the chat, please press the character name to report the chat and we will look into the matter.

Once again, please be advised that UNDECEMBER will be taking strict actions against any illegal activities found within the game.

We ask for your cooperation to make a clean and fair game environment.

Thank you.