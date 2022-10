Share · View all patches · Build 9753280 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

!!! Finally fixed a bug when the player could run into invisible walls and get stuck !!!

Added new switchable soundtrack which contains 8 songs inspired by "Doom Eternal"

Added new cool hat for the player

Added chainsword as a new selectable weapon instead of dildo

Added settings menu to the game screen

Several UI changes and improvements