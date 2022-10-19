Game update v355.40062

This update potentially improves issues with players being outside of a faction and therefore unkillable. It also addresses issues with periscopes, some UI improvements and a fix for the esteemed achievement "Sacro Egoismo".
This update raises the network version, therefore it is necessary to update to play with the majority of players. It should be an ~80 MB download.
Improvements:
Gameplay and graphics:
- Potential improvements to players being stuck without a faction and unkillable/unable to play (further fixes may follow depending on feedback)
- Fixed players sometimes becoming invisible after spawn
- Fixed periscopes sometimes not being visible
- Fixed players teleporting to a different periscope when using one
- Fixed Lanciabombe Bettica not being shown as unloaded in third person
- Fixed planes flying into cliffs on Dolomiti
- Improvements to health/bandaging stability
UI:
- Fixed Squad menu list showing empty squads or players that are not there
- Fixed Squad menu not always showing correct uniforms for squadmates
- Fixed "Sacro Egoismo" achievement
- Return to previous stance option now actually returns the player to the correct stance
- Fixed slow scrolling on the After Action Report Medals screen
- After Action Report Medals screen is now scrollable with a controller
Changed depots in publicdebug branch