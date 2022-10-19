 Skip to content

Isonzo update for 19 October 2022

Game update v355.40062

Build 9753264

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update potentially improves issues with players being outside of a faction and therefore unkillable. It also addresses issues with periscopes, some UI improvements and a fix for the esteemed achievement "Sacro Egoismo".

This update raises the network version, therefore it is necessary to update to play with the majority of players. It should be an ~80 MB download.

Improvements:

Gameplay and graphics:

  • Potential improvements to players being stuck without a faction and unkillable/unable to play (further fixes may follow depending on feedback)
  • Fixed players sometimes becoming invisible after spawn
  • Fixed periscopes sometimes not being visible
  • Fixed players teleporting to a different periscope when using one
  • Fixed Lanciabombe Bettica not being shown as unloaded in third person
  • Fixed planes flying into cliffs on Dolomiti
  • Improvements to health/bandaging stability

UI:

  • Fixed Squad menu list showing empty squads or players that are not there
  • Fixed Squad menu not always showing correct uniforms for squadmates
  • Fixed "Sacro Egoismo" achievement
  • Return to previous stance option now actually returns the player to the correct stance
  • Fixed slow scrolling on the After Action Report Medals screen
  • After Action Report Medals screen is now scrollable with a controller

Changed depots in publicdebug branch

View more data in app history for build 9753264
Isonzo Content Depot 1556791
Depot 1556794
