Game update v355.40062

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update potentially improves issues with players being outside of a faction and therefore unkillable. It also addresses issues with periscopes, some UI improvements and a fix for the esteemed achievement "Sacro Egoismo".

This update raises the network version, therefore it is necessary to update to play with the majority of players. It should be an ~80 MB download.

Improvements:

Gameplay and graphics:

Potential improvements to players being stuck without a faction and unkillable/unable to play (further fixes may follow depending on feedback)

Fixed players sometimes becoming invisible after spawn

Fixed periscopes sometimes not being visible

Fixed players teleporting to a different periscope when using one

Fixed Lanciabombe Bettica not being shown as unloaded in third person

Fixed planes flying into cliffs on Dolomiti

Improvements to health/bandaging stability

UI: