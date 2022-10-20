Frozen Virus - Can you save the world?

Share · View all patches · Build 9753230 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy



Save the world from a novel virus emerging from the melting permafrost!

New Special Pandemic for Plague Inc: The Cure.

Race to analyse an unknown disease.

Adapt to the new threat with unique initiatives, abilities and tactics.

Discover the mystery of the Frozen Virus' origins, with multiple endings!

Free for all owners of Plague Inc: The Cure

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1472780/Plague_Inc_The_Cure/

Take control and stop a deadly global pandemic by any means necessary. Allocate resources to boost testing capacity, make facemasks compulsory, lock down countries or investigate experimental treatments in Plague Inc.’s biggest expansion ever!

We've got lots more updates coming for Plague Inc: Evolved and Plague Inc: The Cure! Be sure to follow us on Twitter and join our Discord for the latest updates and exclusive betas.

The Ndemic Creations Team