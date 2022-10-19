"LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl" version 1.0 OUT NOW!

In version 1.0
-We've added a new level, including brand new BGM, and a total of nearly 5 minutes of cutscenes.
- Added Russian
-UI fix
We will adjust the price after Halloween.
If you like the game, don't miss again.
