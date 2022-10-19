 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Light update for 19 October 2022

"LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl" version 1.0 OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9753130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In version 1.0
-We've added a new level, including brand new BGM, and a total of nearly 5 minutes of cutscenes.

  • Added Russian
    -UI fix

We will adjust the price after Halloween.

If you like the game, don't miss again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1730141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link