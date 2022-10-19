"LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl" version 1.0 OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9753130 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy

In version 1.0

-We've added a new level, including brand new BGM, and a total of nearly 5 minutes of cutscenes.

Added Russian

-UI fix

We will adjust the price after Halloween.

If you like the game, don't miss again.