Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.0.3)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added melee (knife) enemies in Terrorist and Gangsters factions

Added the "Execute" shortcut (Return by default)

Improvements

Changed the way attacks work: continue the current burst even if the target is dead or not visible anymore

Don't show enemies before they are discovered or game is over

Improved the Steam Deck controls

Moved the plan, cinematic replay and camera menus to the bottom of the screen

Reduced the average size of the maps

Tweaked the GAL12 weapon stats (shorter shot cooldown, longer burst cooldown)

Tweaked the amount of enemies spawned for each threat level

Tweaked the different NPC archetypes

Reduced the run speed of the more aggressive enemies

Changed the default input settings (Confirm = Space instead of Return, Lower/Upper storey = F/R instead of Keypad 0/1)

Improved the camera blend/cut button icons

Optimized save file sizes

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the "replan" button not generating new enemy spawns

Fixed the crash occuring when completing the campaign

Fixed the memory leak occuring with multi-storey maps

Fixed campaign mission replay inconsistencies (unfortunately invalidates the previously saved replays)

Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener

Fixed map assets hierarchy

Fixed storey walls/windows sizes

Fixed the death animation when carrying a shield

Fixed the metallic hit VFX

Fixed the mission save files not being deleted when restarting a campaign chapter

Fixed the tooltips of campaign missions with perk rewards

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.