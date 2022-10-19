Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.0.3)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added melee (knife) enemies in Terrorist and Gangsters factions
- Added the "Execute" shortcut (Return by default)
Improvements
- Changed the way attacks work: continue the current burst even if the target is dead or not visible anymore
- Don't show enemies before they are discovered or game is over
- Improved the Steam Deck controls
- Moved the plan, cinematic replay and camera menus to the bottom of the screen
- Reduced the average size of the maps
- Tweaked the GAL12 weapon stats (shorter shot cooldown, longer burst cooldown)
- Tweaked the amount of enemies spawned for each threat level
- Tweaked the different NPC archetypes
- Reduced the run speed of the more aggressive enemies
- Changed the default input settings (Confirm = Space instead of Return, Lower/Upper storey = F/R instead of Keypad 0/1)
- Improved the camera blend/cut button icons
- Optimized save file sizes
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the "replan" button not generating new enemy spawns
- Fixed the crash occuring when completing the campaign
- Fixed the memory leak occuring with multi-storey maps
- Fixed campaign mission replay inconsistencies (unfortunately invalidates the previously saved replays)
- Fixed door kicking stunning enemies on the same side of the door as the opener
- Fixed map assets hierarchy
- Fixed storey walls/windows sizes
- Fixed the death animation when carrying a shield
- Fixed the metallic hit VFX
- Fixed the mission save files not being deleted when restarting a campaign chapter
- Fixed the tooltips of campaign missions with perk rewards
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in developer branch