Version 1.0.4

There have been performance issues for users with devices that contain both a dedicated graphics card as well as an integrated graphics card. The game should automatically prefer the dedicated card to provide a smooth experience but this was not the case in 1.0.3. This was, however, the case in 1.0.2. This update fixed the problem of 1.0.3.

Please report any performance issues to 'openthegatesgame@outlook.com', I will respond within hours.