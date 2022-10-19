Update Item Weekly Quest #68

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📌 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗠 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗟𝗬 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 !!!

New weekly item! An all new back accessory

packed with bright colors, satisfaction guaranteed

| 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗺 |

Just complete the missions and receive this awesome reward!

Adorn your back with beautiful flower petals that sway with the wind

//I'm telling you, you wouldn't want to miss this one!!! - Belle 🎉

QUEST will reset every Thursday at 14:00 (GMT+7) like always

🚨Disclaimer! //Belle wants to tell you herself!

Items and skins that were WEEKLY QUEST rewards will return to the Greedy Pot automatically after two weeks and have the same rarity as golden tier items (SS Tier)

ไอเทมใหม่ประจำสัปดาห์นี้ ! พบกับเครื่องประดับติดหลัง

ที่มาพร้อมสีสันสดใส รับรองถูกใจ ใส่แล้วสาว ๆ ต้องกรี๊ด !

| 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗺 |

เพียงทำภารกิจครบ ก็รับเล้ยยย !

ประดับหลังสุดสวย พร้อมกลีบดอกไม้ล่องลอยไปในสายลม

//เบลบอกเล้ยย ของดีๆแบบนี้ พลาดไม่ได้เลยน๊าา !!! 🎉

QUEST จะรีเซ็ททุกวันพฤหัสเวลา 14:00 น. เช่นเคย

🚨 หมายเหตุเจ้าค่ะ //น้องเบลขอเล่า!

ไอเทมและสกินที่เคยเป็นรางวัล WEEKLY QUEST จะกลับไปอยู่หม้อละโมบ

โดยอัตโนมัติใน 2 สัปดาห์

โดยอัตราการสุ่มได้จะเท่ากับไอเทมระดับสีทอง (Tier SS) น้า

Download the game here https://bit.ly/3CNDZMS

#Patch68

#HSHSWEEKLYQUEST

#HSHS #HomeSweetHomeSurvive

#HomeSweetHomeSurviveOBT2

