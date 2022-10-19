Update v0.8.0

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to the v0.8.0 Update!

All the team has been working really hard on this update. We’ve made lots of new missions, damaged a bunch of vehicles (and repaired them again!) and squashed many bugs along the way. We’re really excited for you all to play it!

Missions

There are lots of new missions to complete all over Wobbly Island! There are all sorts of tasks for you to do, lots of them with unique rewards. So get out there and help some Wobbly’s!

You can tell a Wobbly has a Mission for you if they have a Mission Star above their head.

Detective Missions

Detective Buck needs your help! All his other detectives are on holiday so put on your thinking cap and head to the police station to help him solve a series of strange cases.

This series of missions work slightly differently to other missions. Once you’ve completed one case you’ll need to wait untill the next day for Detective Buck to have another case for you.

We hope to add more cases for you to solve in the future.

To Do List

To help you keep track of all your missions we’ve added a To Do List to the map screen. Here you can toggle which missions show on the map, and find details about the missions you have and next task you need to complete.

We’ve also added To Do List entries for all the existing missions in the game too!

Vehicle Damage

Vehicles in Wobbly Life now can get damaged! If you keep crashing into things the body work will get bent, the windows will smash, and eventually if you keep crashing it, it will explode!

There’s also a new particle effect for crashes and a few new vehicles for you to crash in!

Vehicle Repair Shop

You’ve damaged your pizza van and you’ve got a delivery to make? Don’t worry, Joe’s Repairs is here to help! Simply drive your vehicle into the garage and Joe will repair it for free.

You can find Vehicle Repair Shops near to Vehicle Paint Shops.

We’ve reworked the handbrake functionality so now you can pull off cool skids! But don’t use it too much or you might spin out. We’ve also updated the skidding graphical effect.

We’ve updated loads of models in this update. Almost all areas of the game have had some changes but especially make sure you check out the revamped arcade, mall and shops!

Contest Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the recent Costume Design Contest!. Their amazing designs are now available in this update.

To keep up to date with any future contests make sure to check out our discord.

Easy Grab

We’ve added a new system which helps the player grab objects. When you press the grab button the Wobbly’s arm will now automatically move towards grabbable objects that are near it. This should be especially useful for picking up objects on the ground.

Ultrawide Screen Support

You asked, we listened! Wobbly life now supports ultrawide resolutions so you can now go as wide as you want!

UI Improvements

Job Complete / Fail prompt

We’ve added on screen prompts when you fail or complete a mission.

Vehicle Paint Shop Adjustments

The Vehicle Paint Shop has had a visual rework.

Merch

Don’t forget we’ve got merch!

We have more stuff coming to the store very soon so keep an eye out for that.

Link: https://store.rubberbandgames.com/

Added lots of new missions across the island! Find Wobbly's who need help and assist them with various problems.

Added To Do list to keep track of all your current missions. Find your To Do list in the Map Screen.

New Vehicle Damage System, cars can now get damaged if you crash

Improved grabbing to make it easier to pick up objects from the floor.

NPC's will now stay in the car when you get in, and pop out of the car if all seats are full.

Cancelling a taxi job will eject any NPCs in your taxi

Added Vehicle Repair Shops to car garages.

Handbrake Rework, press space (or A on controller) to drift while driving.

Added Prompts for when you fail or complete a Job.

New Vehicles: Three Wheeler, Undercover Police Car, Clown Car.

Updated Tin Foil Hat and Baby Spider missions.

Added Winners costumes from the Costume Design Contest!

: Ice Wobbly, Bathroom Wobbly, Arctic Explorer, Classic Detective, Cardboard Armour

New Clothes: Bee Keeper Outfit, Pixel Sunglasses, Sandwich hat, Old Boots,

Clown Outfit, Deserted island outfit, Propeller Hat Hair variants, homemade scary masks, Pie in Face Hat, Gorilla Costume, heart Pants, Banana Backpack, mechanic clothes, Detective Hat and Trench Coat, Mouse Outfit, Granny Head Scarf.

New Pet: Big Cat.

Updated split screen join button to A (On Xbox controller) (X on Dual Shock Controller).

Updated Vehicle pricing

Broken Traffic Light and Lamp Posts now despawn after a period of time.

Ultra wide support

Vehicle Customize Shop UI revamp

Improved car crash sounds at speed

Pausing/Opening Map now makes your vehicle brake

Cows are now affected by Hose Water

Graphical Upgrades

Replaced and updated many models and textures across the game.

Added animations to arcade machine screens

Improvements to Terrain Seams

Edits to wheel skid particle

Updated graphics for controls page

Retextured some vehicles : Police Helicopter, Taxi

Bug Fixes