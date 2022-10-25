BOOO! 👻👻👻

Spooky season has arrived! And with it - we have a surprise for you... Would you dare? 🎃

What was changed:

Halloween update! The characters have pumpkin heads. In the store in the basement, there is an unlockable gift that gives you access to new location decorations (glowing pumpkins), other ornamentation, and new backgrounds for the aquarium. Hurry up! New content will be available only for a short period of time... ːsteamhappyː

fish and aquariums can now be given their own names of your choice!

the player's character will no longer get stuck on his own scattered tools on the floor, it is much easier to move through the levels

improved optimization of the game to a great extent for the player

the problem that sometimes freshwater fish would not eat the food thrown into the aquarium by hand has been fixed

you can no longer use objects that are clogged, you have to wash them first

when taking screenshots via the F12 button that hit the steam, the UI in the game gets turned off completely, and your photos are even more beautiful

fixed a bug that throwing food for sharks after completing the game