Dev Diary 2

Sensua, also known as the Planet of the Senses, is one of the first alien planets Bea will visit on her way. The entire planet’s surface is covered with dense jungle, hiding many secrets. To overcome the obstacles that await her, Bea will need to use two of her strengths - her keen canine senses and relationship skills. In today's DevDiary, we introduce you to the inhabitants of the planet Sensua, and go through the process of their creation.

Our goal of immersive, mysterious atmosphere is well reflected in this concept art, which at the same time shows Bea's first meeting with one of the representatives of the local fauna - Drydon.

Since this sketch was created, the Drydon design went through several phases. The creatures' appearance kept oscillating between a nice, fluffy ball and a nasty, envious rodent.

Finally, the Drydons took a shape closer to what we know today. In these projects, a lot of emphasis was placed on the emotional expression of creatures - so that our main character could interact with them.

There were also designs for Drydon children and Drydon warriors, as well as designs for their clothing and other cultural works.

Based on these designs, the final three-dimensional versions of the Drydons were created - the ones that you and Bea will soon be able to meet on the Planet of the Senses.