[Complete] October 19, 2022 Server Maintenance

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
Limited Time Sale for the New Random Box!
Prepare yourselves and maximize your chance to enchant your equipment set: SeaKing and BlueSea !
Start Date: October 19, 2022 | 3:00 AM PST/PDT
End Date: October 26, 2022 | 11:59 PM PST/PDT
[table]
[tr]
[th]Artisan's Chest
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silk Thread[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]fish scale[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Tentacles of the money octopus[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Cowhide[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Leather Protector[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Animal Bones[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Embroidered Thread Bobbin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mahogany[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bleach[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sulfur[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Skeleton Bat Tooth[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Amethyst[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lazurite Tear Drop[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Seal Mustache[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ramie[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ivory[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Helmet[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Armor[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Belt[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Mantle[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Shoes[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Necklace[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Ring[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Helmet[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Armor[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Belt[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Mantle[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Shoes[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Necklace[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Ring[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
NEW COSTUME SET
Amplify your BlueSea and SeaKing equipment with this new Costume Set: Waves of Eternity !
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/3292718815224014890
TOP UP TOP RANK !
Time to save up all your purchases as the Top Up Top Rank event has been revamped!!!
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/5348612868482615100
[Hourly Giveaway]
Divine Seed~
Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Changed files in this update