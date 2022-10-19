[Complete] October 19, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9752657 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 10:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia



Limited Time Sale for the New Random Box!

Prepare yourselves and maximize your chance to enchant your equipment set: SeaKing and BlueSea !

Start Date: October 19, 2022 | 3:00 AM PST/PDT

End Date: October 26, 2022 | 11:59 PM PST/PDT

[table]

[tr]

[th]Artisan's Chest

[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silk Thread[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]fish scale[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Tentacles of the money octopus[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cowhide[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Leather Protector[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Animal Bones[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Embroidered Thread Bobbin[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mahogany[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bleach[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sulfur[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Skeleton Bat Tooth[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Amethyst[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lazurite Tear Drop[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Seal Mustache[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ramie[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ivory[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Helmet[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Armor[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Belt[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Mantle[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Shoes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Necklace[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]BlueSea Ring[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Helmet[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Armor[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Belt[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Mantle[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Shoes[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Necklace[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]SeaKing Ring[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



NEW COSTUME SET

Amplify your BlueSea and SeaKing equipment with this new Costume Set: Waves of Eternity !

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/3292718815224014890

TOP UP TOP RANK !

Time to save up all your purchases as the Top Up Top Rank event has been revamped!!!

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/5348612868482615100

[Hourly Giveaway]

Divine Seed~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team