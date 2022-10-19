 Skip to content

Luminary update for 19 October 2022

[Complete] October 19, 2022 Server Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Limited Time Sale for the New Random Box!
Prepare yourselves and maximize your chance to enchant your equipment set: SeaKing and BlueSea !

Start Date: October 19, 2022 | 3:00 AM PST/PDT
End Date: October 26, 2022 | 11:59 PM PST/PDT
[table]
[tr]
[th]Artisan's Chest
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silk Thread[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]fish scale[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Tentacles of the money octopus[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Cowhide[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Leather Protector[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Animal Bones[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Embroidered Thread Bobbin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mahogany[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bleach[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sulfur[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Skeleton Bat Tooth[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Amethyst[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lazurite Tear Drop[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Seal Mustache[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ramie[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ivory[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Helmet[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Armor[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Belt[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Mantle[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Shoes[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Necklace[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]BlueSea Ring[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Helmet[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Armor[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Belt[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Mantle[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Shoes[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Necklace[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]SeaKing Ring[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

NEW COSTUME SET

Amplify your BlueSea and SeaKing equipment with this new Costume Set: Waves of Eternity !

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/3292718815224014890

TOP UP TOP RANK !

Time to save up all your purchases as the Top Up Top Rank event has been revamped!!!
For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/5348612868482615100

[Hourly Giveaway]

Divine Seed~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team

