BALANCE & BUGFIX (1.6.2)

I'm aiming to get rid of as many bugs as possible over the coming weeks :)

Bugfix

macOS build fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the (removed) map vote to sometimes pop up

The match timer will no longer run in the background

The camera will now face the player that eliminated you as intended

Fixed a bug that caused the Railgun to be lit up constantly

Polish to the 'Global Leaderboard' and 'Map Select' tabs of the main menu

Removed beta 'Drift' maps from the game. Still working on adding it back soon though :)

Fixed gamemode desync issues

Fixed the spoon weapon gaining 5-10 kills at once on occasion

Fixed version text around the game displaying the wrong version

Fixed the main menu join button being stuck on "connecting" when there were no players

Patched some connection issues

Balancing

Railgun

The railgun felt underpowered in comparison to the sniper, so I buffed its distinct features to give it some advantage

Launch back force from the rail gun increased 1,000 —> 2,000

Fire rate increased (10%)

Frenzy

The frenzy could outclass the AK in some situations and felt overpowered at times. So it was necessary to make it less accurate at further ranges.

Accuracy decreased (40%)

Minigun

The minigun has a strong foothold in taking out large groups of enemies, which is the intention; however a lot of you felt that it took too long to spin up

Decreased spin-up time (18%)

Thank you for reading through! Enjoy the update

