Protect My Cheese update for 21 October 2022

Patch 2 Update - Feedback Update

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have collected a lot of feedback over the past few days and are ready to announce the next fix for that.

Early Access 1.3 Patch 2 changelogs

Bugs

  • Fixed Frankster not enraged when slowed down by Glure
  • Fixed hard difficulty displayed 0 cheese during the level selection menu
  • Fixed Signal Tower placement blocking too big
  • Fixed Crossbow Poosi placement
  • Fixed tower can be placed in the air at the 10th level
  • Miscellaneous optimizations and bug fixes
  • Added new credits on the starting loading screen

Balancing

  • Hard difficulty balanced
  • Upgraded tower damage tweaked
  • Shop upgrades have a greater impact on turret stats
  • Ratster can now pass through obstacles when self-destructing (Hard difficulty only)
  • Tweaked level 10 enemies' damage multiplier & speed per wave
  • Almanac's field of view tweaked

