Patch 2 Update - Feedback Update

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have collected a lot of feedback over the past few days and are ready to announce the next fix for that.

Early Access 1.3 Patch 2 changelogs

Bugs

Fixed Frankster not enraged when slowed down by Glure

Fixed hard difficulty displayed 0 cheese during the level selection menu

Fixed Signal Tower placement blocking too big

Fixed Crossbow Poosi placement

Fixed tower can be placed in the air at the 10th level

Miscellaneous optimizations and bug fixes

Added new credits on the starting loading screen

Balancing

Hard difficulty balanced

Upgraded tower damage tweaked

Shop upgrades have a greater impact on turret stats

Ratster can now pass through obstacles when self-destructing (Hard difficulty only)

Tweaked level 10 enemies' damage multiplier & speed per wave

Almanac's field of view tweaked

