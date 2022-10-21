Patch 2 Update - Feedback Update

Thank you for your feedback while playing the game. We have collected a lot of feedback over the past few days and are ready to announce the next fix for that.
Early Access 1.3 Patch 2 changelogs
Bugs
- Fixed Frankster not enraged when slowed down by Glure
- Fixed hard difficulty displayed 0 cheese during the level selection menu
- Fixed Signal Tower placement blocking too big
- Fixed Crossbow Poosi placement
- Fixed tower can be placed in the air at the 10th level
- Miscellaneous optimizations and bug fixes
- Added new credits on the starting loading screen
Balancing
- Hard difficulty balanced
- Upgraded tower damage tweaked
- Shop upgrades have a greater impact on turret stats
- Ratster can now pass through obstacles when self-destructing (Hard difficulty only)
- Tweaked level 10 enemies' damage multiplier & speed per wave
- Almanac's field of view tweaked
Changed files in this update