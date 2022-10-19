[Update] ver1.0.2.0

Updated to ver. 1.0.2.0.

The details are the following bug fixes.

Fixed a bug that sound was distorted in some cases when playing sound data in the tool.

Fixed a bug where this tool crashes in the middle of the loading screen (progress bar).

If you are using an AMD Radeon GPU and have been experiencing this problem, please try this version.

Fixed a bug that caused the editor to freeze or crash due to incomplete default data for creation.

Fixed a problem with the screen turning light blue and stopping when playing the published sample game.