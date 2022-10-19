 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Developer Bakin update for 19 October 2022

[Update] ver1.0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9752592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated to ver. 1.0.2.0.

The details are the following bug fixes.

  • Fixed a bug that sound was distorted in some cases when playing sound data in the tool.

  • Fixed a bug where this tool crashes in the middle of the loading screen (progress bar).
    If you are using an AMD Radeon GPU and have been experiencing this problem, please try this version.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the editor to freeze or crash due to incomplete default data for creation.

  • Fixed a problem with the screen turning light blue and stopping when playing the published sample game.

  • Fixed a problem with the jump button, which is specified by default, reacting when closing the in-game menu.

We will continue to work on improving RPG Developer Bakin.

Changed files in this update

RPG Developer Bakin Depot 1036641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link