Lilium has been released!

Lilium is an Early Access game at this point. It's fully playable and should be fun without any serious bugs. I've spent a lot of time making sure it runs well without issues.

It's the core of the game. A short main story, some side quests, a few dungeons and a single island with some small patches of land around it.

There are is lot in the making. New gameplay systems, asset replacements, graphics overhaul and of course much more content in the form of new explorable islands, dungeons and loot.

I hope you'll have fun playing it! Please give me your honest feedback as well. A lot can change based on your feedback.