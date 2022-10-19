1.0.6 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

Loads fixed in this latest patch:

Fix issue where you could spawn in a maps default position if the gane crashed or was quit directly after a cutscene had played

Fix an issue where buffs/debuffs were not applied corectly in some instances

Spook was not buffing allies correctly

Fixed many softlock issues related to collisions

Fixed a couple of cutscenes where the camera would not follow Noa correctly afterwards

Submit the first achievement correctly if save data was copied over from the demo

Fix Mega Drone only using a single software

Fix poison

Fix various missing battle animations and sound effects

Fix issue with Qadir not checking the correct value for if an attack hit

Fix issue with Dark Disconnect not checking the correct value for if an attack hit

Fix issue where music was not reset after the Ultima Qadir battle

Fix Compublobs exploding twice

Fix rounding issue in level related calculations

Fix items not scrolling in Patch menu

Rework Final Krall's second phase to telegraph what is happening more clearly

Fix issues with Final Krall

Fix issues with Enforcinator

Fix physical attack debuff actually casting buff

If you come across an issue, please report it in the forums or email us with details, instructions can be found here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1099640/discussions/0/2948125678370537979/

Cheers,

Edd and the Jack Move team!