Jack Move update for 19 October 2022

1.0.6 Patch Notes

Build 9752309

Hi everyone,

Loads fixed in this latest patch:

  • Fix issue where you could spawn in a maps default position if the gane crashed or was quit directly after a cutscene had played
  • Fix an issue where buffs/debuffs were not applied corectly in some instances
  • Spook was not buffing allies correctly
  • Fixed many softlock issues related to collisions
  • Fixed a couple of cutscenes where the camera would not follow Noa correctly afterwards
  • Submit the first achievement correctly if save data was copied over from the demo
  • Fix Mega Drone only using a single software
  • Fix poison
  • Fix various missing battle animations and sound effects
  • Fix issue with Qadir not checking the correct value for if an attack hit
  • Fix issue with Dark Disconnect not checking the correct value for if an attack hit
  • Fix issue where music was not reset after the Ultima Qadir battle
  • Fix Compublobs exploding twice
  • Fix rounding issue in level related calculations
  • Fix items not scrolling in Patch menu
  • Rework Final Krall's second phase to telegraph what is happening more clearly
  • Fix issues with Final Krall
  • Fix issues with Enforcinator
  • Fix physical attack debuff actually casting buff

If you come across an issue, please report it in the forums or email us with details, instructions can be found here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1099640/discussions/0/2948125678370537979/

Cheers,
Edd and the Jack Move team!

