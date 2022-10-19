1.0.6 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,
Loads fixed in this latest patch:
- Fix issue where you could spawn in a maps default position if the gane crashed or was quit directly after a cutscene had played
- Fix an issue where buffs/debuffs were not applied corectly in some instances
- Spook was not buffing allies correctly
- Fixed many softlock issues related to collisions
- Fixed a couple of cutscenes where the camera would not follow Noa correctly afterwards
- Submit the first achievement correctly if save data was copied over from the demo
- Fix Mega Drone only using a single software
- Fix poison
- Fix various missing battle animations and sound effects
- Fix issue with Qadir not checking the correct value for if an attack hit
- Fix issue with Dark Disconnect not checking the correct value for if an attack hit
- Fix issue where music was not reset after the Ultima Qadir battle
- Fix Compublobs exploding twice
- Fix rounding issue in level related calculations
- Fix items not scrolling in Patch menu
- Rework Final Krall's second phase to telegraph what is happening more clearly
- Fix issues with Final Krall
- Fix issues with Enforcinator
- Fix physical attack debuff actually casting buff
If you come across an issue, please report it in the forums or email us with details, instructions can be found here https://steamcommunity.com/app/1099640/discussions/0/2948125678370537979/
Cheers,
Edd and the Jack Move team!
