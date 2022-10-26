Swamps, Rat King and boots - check out the new update!

Hello, pawsome!

We have some purr-tastic news for you today! A brand new update for Catizens has been released, which contains a host of new content and tweaks.

Update the game, dive back into the cat kingdom and tell us what you think.

List of changes:

A new area – Level 4, the Swaps.

A new profession – The Acolyte. Not all of the Acolyte's talents have been implemented yet. Specifically, the “Shackles” and “Deadly Plague” talents will be added in a future update.

A new quest for the Rat King –- If you have completed the peace negotiations with the rats in the previous levels, the Rat King will now be a neutral character and will talk to you. Note: you might have to visit the previous levels and create a fresh save in order for the game to register that you completed those quests.

Craft Pumpkin Lanterns – The Rat King can teach you how to create Pumpkin Lanterns that you can use to decorate your settlement. In a future update, we will add an ability for lanterns to protect you from the undead.



The Craft Magical Armor quest is not yet fully implemented – it currently ends when you create a golden sword or golden bow.



New craftable accessory – Leather Boots.

Tooltips for armor/accessories now show the stat improvements they provide.

This is all part of Update 1, as laid-out in our roadmap. We're hard at work on future updates and can't wait to show you more!

Help spread the word about Catizens and join our Discord, where you can leave feedback about the game, report bugs, chat to other players, and relax!

Regards,

Catizens Team