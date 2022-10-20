 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta update for 20 October 2022

An Important Update to the Closed Beta

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta update for 20 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rejects!

We’ve just pushed out an update to the (now ended) Closed Beta Test.

This update is tiny, and provides the uninstallers needed to remove residual Easy Anti Cheat files from your PC.

To run those, you simply need to uninstall the ‘Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta Test’ from your Steam Library.

If you have already uninstalled the beta test from your library, but wish to remove those residual files, please reinstall the game, then proceed to uninstall it once more.

Thanks again for testing Darktide last weekend! We hope you had a blast. Stay tuned for further opportunities to test Darktide by following our social media channels or hop into the Darktide Discord server for all the latest news!

