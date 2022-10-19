[Notice] 221020 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for October 20, 2022.
---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------
▶ NEW SYSTEM – Soul Mate [ DISPATCH ]
[BASIC INFO]
- Soul Mate [Dispatch] system will be updated.
- Can find at Game Menu → [Soul Mate Dispatch]
- Hotkey Settings: Click 'Esc' button → Settings → Hotkeys → UI → Soul Mate Dispatch
- Enable to check Soul Mate's Exploration Value / Type (e.g. Human / Flying / Psychic / and so on) / Various other information.
[More About Soul Mate DISPATCH]
1. Exploration Value
- Exploration Value: Minimum Numerical Value (Soul Mate) required by each area.
- Each Soul Mate has a different Exploration Value.
Based on Soul Mate's Rank and Level
2. Required Types
- (After Update) Soul Mates will have Certain Types for Dispatch system.
Multiple-type
Human-type
Animal-type
Flying-type
Agile-type
Psychic-type
Support-type
Fusion-type
- Each Soul Mate will have Two types.
- Exploration Value of Soul Mate will change according to Rank (Birth Rank / Current Rank).
3. Soul Mate DISPATCH (Areas of Exploration)
-
(Areas of Exploration) Select an Area → (Dispatch Team Info) Choose Your Soul Mates → Click [START] → Dispatch Begins!
-
[Auto Select] Button:
Can find at 'Dispatch Team Info'
Click this button → Soul Mates that meet the conditions are automatically selected.
-
Dispatch Complete → Can obtain various rewards.
-
To use the Dispatch system, a player must have one Soul Mate at least.
-
Areas of Exploration: Can check details of Areas that can be explored.
-
Bonus Rewards can be obtained in addition to the Basic Rewards if all the detailed conditions (Exploration Point / Required Types / Time / and so on) required by the dispatch area are satisfied.
※ Exploration Point: Basic Rewards will be added by the Excess Rate.
Basic Rewards: EXP for Soul Mate / BP / Zenny / Ether
4. Dispatch Team Info
- Dispatch Team Info: Enable to organize Soul Mate Team for Dispatch conveniently.
- Click [ + ] button → "Your Soul Mate Lists" will appear → Can choose Soul Mates → Click OK or CANCEL
5. Dispatch START
-
Click [START] button to Start Dispatch.
-
Dispatch Time:
If you are playing SoulWorker → Dispatch Time will be reduced Twice as Fast. [Login Boost (Time Flies) is Applied!]
If you are NOT playing SoulWorker → Dispatch Time will be reduced at the same rate as Real Time.
-
Rewards can be obtained at the end of the Dispatch Time.
-
The Area where the reward is obtained → Can be dispatched again at 01:00 (GMT) the Next Day.
▶ NEW SOUL MATES
- New Soul Mates [Miriam] / [Seres] will be updated.
Rank S: Miriam
Rank A: Seres
- LEVEL 1 / ★1
- LEVEL 30 / ★1
---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------
▶ NEW EVENT BEGINS – MOONLIGHT EVENT
- Event Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
- Event Recap:
[Moonlight Crafting]
-
[Warp Orb] Moonlight Party:
Can purchase at Gruton Coin Shop (Price: Gruton Coin 30)
Can purchase Twice a day.
-
Use '[Warp Orb] Moonlight Party' to enter Moonlight Party event maze.
-
How to Obtain [EV] 2022 Halloween Candy Basket & [EV] 2022 Halloween Costume Coin:
Clear Moonlight Party event maze
Complete Daily Missions
※ [PLEASE NOTE] Daily Mission Rewards show only 3 rewards. However, you can obtain 4 rewards when you complete a mission. (Nothing to worry about!)
- [EV] 2022 Halloween Candy Basket & [EV] 2022 Halloween Costume Coin: Can craft various items and costumes!
[Moonlight Mystery Box]
- Stay Connected and Get ‘[EV] [Moonlight Party] Mystery Box‘~!
- Drop Lists of [EV] [Moonlight Party] Mystery Box
- Only 1 item from the following can be obtained based on individual probability.
---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------
▶ Transmission SPECIAL [RATE UP] CHANCE (For NEW SOUL MATE)
-
Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance will be updated.
Cash Shop → Transmission → Rate Up
For: Miriam (Rank S) / Seres (Rank A)
Period: October 20th Update ~ November 3rd Update
-
This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get Miriam and Seres.
In the event that [Rank S] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Miriam]
In the event that [Rank A] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Seres]
-
Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.
▶ NEW RELEASE
1. Various New Special PKGs and Single Products
1) 2022 Halloween FULL PKG
- Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
- Energy Converter x20 / [Lv.76] Familiar Random Box x20 / Parable's A.R Transmitter [★5] x1 / TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Anti-Destruction Device x10 / 50,000 Ether Box x5 / Super High-Dose Vitamin Z x3
- Soul Cash Price: 6000
- Purchase Limit: Once per Account
2. Costumes
1) [Costume PKG] Succubus / Incubus in Nightmare
- Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
- For: All Characters
- Soul Cash Price: Succubus (3000) / Incubus (2750)
2) [Costume PKG] Blood Moon Eve
- Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
- For: All Characters
- Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (2200) / Male Characters (2150)
3) [Costume PKG] Sacred Judgement
- Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
- For: All Characters
- Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (2550) / Male Characters (2300)
4) [Costume PKG] Trick or Treat
- Period: Indefinitely
- For: Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris
- Soul Cash Price: Haru (1700) / Erwin (1350) / Lily (1950) / Jin (1350) / Stella (1950) / Iris (1700)
※ ABOUT ‘Trick or Treat’ COSTUME PKG
- The price of ‘[Costume PKG] Trick or Treat’ (Erwin / Jin) will be changed.
- For those who have purchased '[Costume PKG] Erwin's Trick or Treat' / '[Costume PKG] Jin's Trick or Treat' before this Update
100 Event Soul Cash will be provided.
5) [Single Product] Sacred Judgement
- Period: Indefinitely
- For: All Characters
6) [Single Product] Trick or Treat
- Period: Indefinitely
- For: Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris
7) [Single Product] Seductive Stockings
- Period: Indefinitely
- For: Haru / Lily / Stella / Iris / Chii / Ephnel / Nabi
- Soul Cash Price: 250
▶ THE END OF SALES
- [TC] 2ND ANNIVERSARY FULL PKG
- [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Attack TERA Brooch PKG
- [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Defense TERA Brooch PKG
- [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Technical TERA Brooch PKG
- [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Attack Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
- [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Defense Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
- [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Accessory Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
- [Costume PKG] Paradise Seeker
- [Costume PKG] April Fantasy
- 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior [HARD] PKG
- 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior [HARD] FULL PKG
- Costume Support PKG
- Costume Function Support PKG
- [Costume PKG] Sunnyday Vacance
