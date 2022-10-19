 Skip to content

Soulworker update for 19 October 2022

[Notice] 221020 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for October 20, 2022.

---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------

▶ NEW SYSTEM – Soul Mate [ DISPATCH ]

[BASIC INFO]

  • Soul Mate [Dispatch] system will be updated.
  • Can find at Game Menu → [Soul Mate Dispatch]
  • Hotkey Settings: Click 'Esc' button → Settings → Hotkeys → UI → Soul Mate Dispatch

  • Enable to check Soul Mate's Exploration Value / Type (e.g. Human / Flying / Psychic / and so on) / Various other information.

[More About Soul Mate DISPATCH]

1. Exploration Value

  • Exploration Value: Minimum Numerical Value (Soul Mate) required by each area.
  • Each Soul Mate has a different Exploration Value.

    Based on Soul Mate's Rank and Level

2. Required Types

  • (After Update) Soul Mates will have Certain Types for Dispatch system.

    Multiple-type
    Human-type
    Animal-type
    Flying-type
    Agile-type
    Psychic-type
    Support-type
    Fusion-type

  • Each Soul Mate will have Two types.
  • Exploration Value of Soul Mate will change according to Rank (Birth Rank / Current Rank).

3. Soul Mate DISPATCH (Areas of Exploration)

  • (Areas of Exploration) Select an Area → (Dispatch Team Info) Choose Your Soul Mates → Click [START] → Dispatch Begins!

  • [Auto Select] Button:

    Can find at 'Dispatch Team Info'
    Click this button → Soul Mates that meet the conditions are automatically selected.

  • Dispatch Complete → Can obtain various rewards.

  • To use the Dispatch system, a player must have one Soul Mate at least.

  • Areas of Exploration: Can check details of Areas that can be explored.

  • Bonus Rewards can be obtained in addition to the Basic Rewards if all the detailed conditions (Exploration Point / Required Types / Time / and so on) required by the dispatch area are satisfied.

※ Exploration Point: Basic Rewards will be added by the Excess Rate.

Basic Rewards: EXP for Soul Mate / BP / Zenny / Ether

4. Dispatch Team Info

  • Dispatch Team Info: Enable to organize Soul Mate Team for Dispatch conveniently.
  • Click [ + ] button → "Your Soul Mate Lists" will appear → Can choose Soul Mates → Click OK or CANCEL

5. Dispatch START

  • Click [START] button to Start Dispatch.

  • Dispatch Time:

    If you are playing SoulWorker → Dispatch Time will be reduced Twice as Fast. [Login Boost (Time Flies) is Applied!]
    If you are NOT playing SoulWorker → Dispatch Time will be reduced at the same rate as Real Time.

  • Rewards can be obtained at the end of the Dispatch Time.

  • The Area where the reward is obtained → Can be dispatched again at 01:00 (GMT) the Next Day.

▶ NEW SOUL MATES

  • New Soul Mates [Miriam] / [Seres] will be updated.

    Rank S: Miriam
    Rank A: Seres

  1. LEVEL 1 / ★1

  1. LEVEL 30 / ★1

---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------

▶ NEW EVENT BEGINS – MOONLIGHT EVENT

  • Event Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
  • Event Recap:

[Moonlight Crafting]

  1. [Warp Orb] Moonlight Party:

    Can purchase at Gruton Coin Shop (Price: Gruton Coin 30)
    Can purchase Twice a day.

  2. Use '[Warp Orb] Moonlight Party' to enter Moonlight Party event maze.

  3. How to Obtain [EV] 2022 Halloween Candy Basket & [EV] 2022 Halloween Costume Coin:

    Clear Moonlight Party event maze
    Complete Daily Missions

※ [PLEASE NOTE] Daily Mission Rewards show only 3 rewards. However, you can obtain 4 rewards when you complete a mission. (Nothing to worry about!)

  1. [EV] 2022 Halloween Candy Basket & [EV] 2022 Halloween Costume Coin: Can craft various items and costumes!

[Moonlight Mystery Box]

  1. Stay Connected and Get ‘[EV] [Moonlight Party] Mystery Box‘~!

  1. Drop Lists of [EV] [Moonlight Party] Mystery Box
  • Only 1 item from the following can be obtained based on individual probability.

---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------

▶ Transmission SPECIAL [RATE UP] CHANCE (For NEW SOUL MATE)

  • Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance will be updated.

    Cash Shop → Transmission → Rate Up
    For: Miriam (Rank S) / Seres (Rank A)
    Period: October 20th Update ~ November 3rd Update

  • This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get Miriam and Seres.

    In the event that [Rank S] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Miriam]
    In the event that [Rank A] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Seres]

  • Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.

▶ NEW RELEASE

1. Various New Special PKGs and Single Products

1) 2022 Halloween FULL PKG

  • Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
  • Energy Converter x20 / [Lv.76] Familiar Random Box x20 / Parable's A.R Transmitter [★5] x1 / TERA Brooch Select Option (Possession) x1 / Anti-Destruction Device x10 / 50,000 Ether Box x5 / Super High-Dose Vitamin Z x3
  • Soul Cash Price: 6000
  • Purchase Limit: Once per Account

2. Costumes

1) [Costume PKG] Succubus / Incubus in Nightmare

  • Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
  • For: All Characters
  • Soul Cash Price: Succubus (3000) / Incubus (2750)

2) [Costume PKG] Blood Moon Eve

  • Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
  • For: All Characters
  • Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (2200) / Male Characters (2150)

3) [Costume PKG] Sacred Judgement

  • Period: October 20th Update ~ November 24th Update
  • For: All Characters
  • Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (2550) / Male Characters (2300)

4) [Costume PKG] Trick or Treat

  • Period: Indefinitely
  • For: Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris
  • Soul Cash Price: Haru (1700) / Erwin (1350) / Lily (1950) / Jin (1350) / Stella (1950) / Iris (1700)

※ ABOUT ‘Trick or Treat’ COSTUME PKG

  • The price of ‘[Costume PKG] Trick or Treat’ (Erwin / Jin) will be changed.
  • For those who have purchased '[Costume PKG] Erwin's Trick or Treat' / '[Costume PKG] Jin's Trick or Treat' before this Update

    100 Event Soul Cash will be provided.

5) [Single Product] Sacred Judgement

  • Period: Indefinitely
  • For: All Characters

6) [Single Product] Trick or Treat

  • Period: Indefinitely
  • For: Haru / Erwin / Lily / Jin / Stella / Iris

7) [Single Product] Seductive Stockings

  • Period: Indefinitely
  • For: Haru / Lily / Stella / Iris / Chii / Ephnel / Nabi
  • Soul Cash Price: 250

▶ THE END OF SALES

  1. [TC] 2ND ANNIVERSARY FULL PKG
  2. [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Attack TERA Brooch PKG
  3. [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Defense TERA Brooch PKG
  4. [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Technical TERA Brooch PKG
  5. [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Attack Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
  6. [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Defense Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
  7. [TC Server 2nd Anniv.] Accessory Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
  8. [Costume PKG] Paradise Seeker
  9. [Costume PKG] April Fantasy
  10. 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior [HARD] PKG
  11. 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior [HARD] FULL PKG
  12. Costume Support PKG
  13. Costume Function Support PKG
  14. [Costume PKG] Sunnyday Vacance

