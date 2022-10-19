 Skip to content

Spectator update for 19 October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9752123 · Last edited by Wendy

First post-release update.

I received the first feedback from our dear community and fixed some bugs in the game:

  • Touch Screen Support
  • Fixed shadows on the Pizzeria level
  • Fixed Found anomalies texture

I want to thank our community for these finds!

