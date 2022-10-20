Hell is Others is available now!

Dear Citizens, we have an important announcement:

Hell is Others is launching now! Your bonsai is waiting for you, craving the blood of other players!

During our launch window, the game will have a 13% discount, so don’t miss this opportunity!

To our most vigorous supporters, we are also releasing a special bundle called ‘Good Neighbor Edition’. This package includes the base game plus exclusive** items for your apartment, a printable version of Adam's Journal, the soundtrack of Hell is Others, and more**!

All of this wouldn't have been possible without you, our community, so we want to thank you all for helping us build and shape Hell is Others with your feedback!

We are so thrilled to have finally released Hell is Others and can't wait to continue working on it with your help! It is meant to be a living game, and our goal is to improve and expand it in the coming years. You can read about some of our plans for the future here.

During your adventures in Century City, in case you find any bugs, please report them by pressing F7 in-game so we can fix them! You can find a list of known bugs on the Steam community forum.

Please consider joining our very active Discord community to meet other players, talk about the game, meet our team and participate in many activities! If you liked the game, please also consider leaving a Steam review, these can help us a lot!

See you in the streets of Century City!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/964440/Hell_is_Others/