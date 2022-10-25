October Update is now live!

Greetings to all little ducks!

This update is quite large, so you will have to clear your pool of all the ducks in order to add new amazing features.

Halloween

In Duck World, Halloween runs from October 25 to November 5, so you'll have time to play with the pumpkins. They have one very special ability.



Duck Customization

Next to the pool, you can find a new item - an easel.



This will give you the ability to customize your ducks. Almost every new duck can give you new custom items to create your own unique duck.

When you're done with your customization, simply select the duck you want to change and click the new "transform" button to apply the changes.



Attention! When changing a duck, it will only change its appearance and will not gain any additional abilities.

Zooming

Now you can zoom the entire area to see your ducks closer than before! Just scroll with the mouse wheel.



Autosave

You should not lose all game progress if the game crashes, as you could before.