Minor 0.10.9-1369 patch

Current version 0.10.9-1369

Fixes

Fix an error that could happen when you enter skill dialog with invalid class data.

Fix a graphical glitch where lava stage will not displayed correctly.



Btw, I have seen some player played with 5120x1440.

Although I'm aware that such large screen setting exists but I must confess that I did not test the game thoroughly with all resolutions. So I just did a quick boot to check (with in-editor setting of course, not a real monitor).



It is so wide that it is almost cheating!

Fortunately the game didn't break! That's all I wanted to know.

But if you spot something funny in your own playthrough, drop us some message in the forum.