Dungeon Looter update for 19 October 2022

Minor 0.10.9-1369 patch

Current version 0.10.9-1369

Fixes
  • Fix an error that could happen when you enter skill dialog with invalid class data.
  • Fix a graphical glitch where lava stage will not displayed correctly.

Btw, I have seen some player played with 5120x1440.
Although I'm aware that such large screen setting exists but I must confess that I did not test the game thoroughly with all resolutions. So I just did a quick boot to check (with in-editor setting of course, not a real monitor).

It is so wide that it is almost cheating!
Fortunately the game didn't break! That's all I wanted to know.
But if you spot something funny in your own playthrough, drop us some message in the forum.

