Update 2.19.0.82

The I-15R has been renamed to I-15 M-25 .

I-15 M-25, I-15 M-22, I-15bis — a bug has been fixed that caused extensive trembling of the sight in WEP mode.

A bug has been fixed that caused extensive trembling of the bomb sight in WEP mode.

Air Simulator Battles: rotation of BR ranges

Beginning on October 19th, 2022, fixed BR ranges in aircraft Simulator Battles mode will be replaced by range rotation.

Every two days, a BR range set of 8 new ranges will be cyclically changed both for random battles and the room list in the lobby.

The switching will be sequential between four sets of Battle Ratings:

1.0 — 2.3, 2.7 — 3.7, 4.0 — 5.0, 5.3 — 6.3, 6.7 — 7.7, 8.0 — 9.0, 9.3 — 10.3, 10.7 — 11.3;

1.0 — 2.0, 2.3 — 3.3, 3.7 — 4.7, 5.0 — 6.0, 6.3 — 7.3, 7.7 — 8.7, 9.0 — 10.0, 10.3 — 11.3;

1.0 — 1.7, 2.0 — 3.0, 3.3 — 4.3, 4.7 — 5.7, 6.0 — 7.0, 7.3 — 8.3, 8.7 — 9.7, 10.0 — 11.3;

1.0 — 2.0, 2.3 — 2.7, 3.0 — 4.0, 4.3 — 5.3, 5.7 — 6.7, 7.0 — 8.0, 8.3 — 9.3, 9.7 — 11.3.

Also, in the room list, the current BR range will now be displayed instead of a mission’s tier.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed where, when the “Parts” modification is purchased with some part being damaged and the player sees the warning while driving “Stop the vehicle to start repair”.

T-90A — a bug has been fixed where destroyed IR jammers remained visibly operational to other players.

Naval

The order of the rank V British bluewater ships will be changed in the upcoming major update. The battlecruisers HMS Invincible and HMS Hood will be grouped in a separate branch. HMS Dreadnought will be moved before HMS Colossus . Research and purchase costs of the HMS Dreadnought and IJN Settsu will be reduced.

The lead marker for the fire control system now remains even after a target is unselected, until a new target is selected for fire.

A bug has been fixed where during a long salvo of ship’s guns, there was a delay between the fire button press and the first shot.

A bug has been fixed where fragments might ignore the water.

Sound

A bug has been fixed where enabling the “Speed of sound” option caused shot and shell flight sounds in the shell chasing camera to be played incorrectly.

