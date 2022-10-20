Character Sharing

Hi everyone, it's Trevor - the main designer and programmer of MMORPG Tycoon 2. Last week I took a short break from my work developing Dungeons to look at ways to allow you to more easily share your creations with other players, or even just between your own MMOs.

We've already had a taste of that with ability prefabs, but I was never really satisfied with that approach, and we're looking to do a lot more support for sharing stuff you've created next year, but I wanted to get some better systems in place for it now, and this is what we've come up with for a first step toward improved sharing and reuse!

New in this build:

Character cards! In the Design interface, every player class, NPC class, and monster class now gets a "character card" where you can write any descriptions or notes or lore you like, and you can export an image of that character card.

Those images can then be shared with other players via any image hosting service; drop one of those files into your prefabs folder and you'll be able to import those characters into your game, complete with their name, model, combat abilities, and lore. As long as the host doesn't resize the image or perform a lossy re-encoding, they should retain all the data needed to import the characters into a new game!

We hope you enjoy this new sharing feature, and to encourage people to try it out we're holding a costume design contest in our Discord community. See below for more details on that!

Other Changes

Vastly improved the behaviour of wall placement tools, especially when

connecting small walls to big walls (and especially ice walls).

Redid the layout of the player info box, to make it smaller and easier to

find stuff inside.

Fixes

ScenePanes now obey the UIScale option. (Previously, if you had a high UIScale value, you could wind up with very chunky low-resolution 3D scenes inside UI windows because they had guessed their on-screen size incorrectly)

Fixed the pathing behaviour of players as they exit the default starting point.

Fixed launcher images in the desktop interface sometimes being saved as flat black images instead of as game screenshots.

Fixed cursor placement within vertically-centered (or bottom-justified) text edit boxes.

Fixed the rendering of anti-aliased ScenePanes (technical details: they should have been set to composite using premultiplied alpha, but were actually using normal compositing, which often resulted in half-pixel-wide black outlines around objects)

Fixed texture animations in combat abilities, which were playing frames in the wrong order (and have been for months and nobody --including me-- noticed and mentioned it, and I am so cross about that!)

Fixes tint on newly joined subscribers. (Previously they rezzed into the world as pure white characters, as if they were ghosts. Now fixed!)

Fixed a few very small memory leaks.

...plus the usual localisation updates and smaller bug fixes and improvements!

Our community manager Leanne wanted me to say some words here about the character contest that's starting today on our Discord server, so here those are:

[quote="Leanne"] Hi folks! Today we're announcing our Spooky Monster contest! With the new character import/export features in the latest update, and the Halloween season right around the corner, we wanted to encourage your creativity!

Head over to our Discord for more details on how to participate and maybe be crowned Monster Maker Champion 2022![/quote]

And that's all from me, today! I'm now back onto Dungeons full-time and am looking forward to being able to show them off again, while the art team is spending time on an upcoming content drop which should happen mid next month.

Talk to you again soon --

-T