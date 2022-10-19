 Skip to content

HAAK update for 19 October 2022

HAAK | Update V1.1.0.15895M | Oct.19th, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Haakers! Remember we mentioned in the last update announcement that we are adding more new content? It’s finally up! You can find out more stories about Yaam after the update! Also we have added some new content, let's check it out for more details!

【New plot about Yaam】
New plot about Yaam is added as guidance in the beginning part. You may need to start a new game to experience it. The subsequent story about Yaam will come in the future update, please stay tuned.

【New Exits】
New exits are added into Anthony Hill and Brewery, you can get back to the world map through these exits.

【New Speedrun Shortcuts】
New hidden shortcuts are added. Discover it!

