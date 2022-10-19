All Hallows Season is here, and the dead rise from the grave!

All Hallows Season is upon us and powerful new champions roam the world in the first seasonal themed event for Swords and Sandals Immortals!

In this update, our gladiators can now receive a special quest from the Enchanter when the reach level 15. Four spectral champions will appear on the map ( look for the pumpkin icons ). Defeat them all and return for a powerful new skill!

Also in this update, lots of new armour and weapon balancing and a bunch of bugfixes.

I truly hope you enjoy this themed update, it will run until November 7th and if it is a success I would love to do more of them.

Cheers and Happy Halloween to all!

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

Version 0.7.4.A Patch notes

--- NEW FEATURES ---

Added new All Hallows Season theme. This will run until November 7th, so enjoy it while it lasts!

New temporary All Hallows title screen and music

New special Halloween Quest, get it from the Enchanter when you reach Level 15.

Added four new All Hallows Seasonal Champions to defeat

Added four new All Hallows Seasonal Arenas

Added new special skill gained when completing the All Hallows Quest. (Remember to go into your Skills Panel to add this skill to the battle bar when you receive it!)

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Upped the cooldowns on Colossus and Boundless Energy to 9 turns

Changed how power score is calculated ( more emphasis placed on character level

Guitar God buffed to 2% per point (up from 1%)

Virtuoso talent now maxes out at 3 points rather than 5

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

Fixed a bug where Bruce the Useless could yield to you and cause havoc

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

Helmet armour values have been recalculated

All weapon damage tables have been recalculated - I'll be keen for your feedback on this as to how it impacts the game, it may need further tweaking

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---