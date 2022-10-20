Sigil of the Magi Early Access is here!

Get ready to explore uncharted worlds in Sigil of the Magi Early Access!

Mix and match Champions to create the perfect party and embark on your journey to discover new and mysterious encounters, make use of previously unseen abilities, and take down formidable enemies you’ve yet to meet! How many worlds can you conquer?

Sigil of the Magi Early Access will be available on both PC and Mac at $14.99 (regional pricing applies) and will be playable in the following languages:

● English

● Brazilian Portuguese

● Chinese (simplified and traditional)

● Japanese

We are also currently hosting an exciting contest with the opportunity to win some sweet boss-busting Sigil gear, such as a personalized hoodie and collectible pins of popular Sigil characters! Head over to our Twitter to learn more.

We’d like to thank each and every one of you who has played and enjoyed the demo, and we are so excited to continue to develop the game together with you. More updates, balances, and features are in the works, and we’re relying on your feedback to help us shape the game throughout the rest of Early Access.

Take this opportunity to influence Sigil’s final form through discussions on the Steam forums and our official Discord.

More cards and unique mechanics, new factions, relics, and events, and more challenging end-game content are all on the way!

