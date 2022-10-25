 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 25 October 2022

v1.2.52 change list

• Added chance of circular-run torpedoes (2% at Sim difficulty; moddable)
• Button long-press and double-tap timing is now moddable
• Reduced player boat’s turn rate when stopped
• Player boat’s turn rate when stopped is now moddable
• Added UI Scale adjustment slider to Options menu
• Fixed torpedo turn radius going wide at higher time scales
• Fixed bug where Patrol stats in a Campaign game were being artificially inflated

