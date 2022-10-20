Halloween Update 2.0 - Available Now!

Happy hauntings!
Strange things are afoot in Two Point County... make sure to check under dormitory beds, as students start acting like complete pumpkin heads; because the spooky season is here! Over the next week, you can expect a whole cornucopia of eerie goings-on, whether it's music designed to send a shiver down your spine, or a whole heap of pumpkins, we've got the update for you to really bring a gourd-geous look to your campus!
Now, what's Halloween without both tricks and treats? Alongside a whole cauldron of refreshed in-game items, we need your help with some troublesome tricks as you delve into our new Challenge Mode. So, let's get startled!
Challenge Mode
Delve into our new devilish challenges to cement your high score on the leaderboard. There are two challenges to get your fangs stuck into:
- The Siege of Noblestead - a groaning mob is amassing on campus (and no, it's not the morning after a party!). Lord Blaggard is in no mood for an undead horde, can you keep them at bay?
- Pumpkin High - orange you glad you enrolled? Nefaria Munch has transfigured your students into her Pumpkin Headed minions, and they really need help carving out study time...
Student Customisation & New Items
We have three spooktakular new outfits available for staff and students, where wolf we be without the odd distraction in the academic calendar?
Make sure your classrooms aren't feeling left out from the fancy dress party, deck them out with our new eerie items, designed to set the perfect haunting mood. The whole County is getting into the spirit, so keep an eye out for all the in-game changes with this Halloween refresh (or rather de-fresh, where did all these cobwebs come from?!).
New Things
-
New challenge game mode & customisation feature
-
Spooky songs so sinister you'll shake and shudder in surprise!
-
Frightfully refreshed items for a breath of fresh scare:
- Batty windows
- Don't look under dorm beds...
- All organic ominous orange pumpkin planters
- Even the most diligent janitor can't hold up against the onslaught of cobwebs...
-
Free creepy creative items: pumpkins, a spooky tree, terrifying table, wallpaper, bunting and even more pumpkins!
-
Ghastly theming changes:
- Mysterious metamap
- Gastronomy has been spirited away...
- There are 199 steps to climb the Knights tower, be careful you don't get tangled!
- Who're these apparitions on Spiffinmoore? (are they paying tuition?)
-
..and much more spookiness for you to find!
If you'd prefer your campus remain dusted and its foliage green, there's an option for you! Head to the settings menu and scroll to find the Seasonal Content toggle to control the seasons (didn't realise you trained in Dark Arts?!).
We can't wait for you to get stuck in, it wouldn't be the same witch-out you all experiencing it for yourselves! Update 2.0 is available now. Check out the full release notes below:
Release Notes
Build number: 2.0.114153
New things
- New Game Mode: Challenge Mode
- New Challenges: Siege Of Noblestead and Pumpkin High
- New Feature: Student Customisation
- New Outfits: 3 new Halloween outfits available for staff and students (Werewolf, zombie, mummy)
- Seasonal Content: Halloween Theming (item swaps, music, environment theming on the map and in levels)
- Free Items: Spooky tree, spooky table, wallpaper, bunting
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where reloading a save on Breaking Point causes the Environment rating to decrease on Plot 2
- Fixed a bug where weeds were spawning inside of building in certain levels
- Fixed a bug where reloading a save while doing a research star objective sets the progress to 0 in the Objective UI
- Fix an issue where cursor was appearing in inaccurate places when editing courses on Course Management
- Added natural textured smart brushes in Pebberly
- Fixed an issue where some of the UI wasn't selectable in 4:3 if players had UI scale set to Medium or Large
- Fixed a bug where allotment items turned purple when zoomed out
- Fixed bug where Visitors sometimes stopped moving when selling rooms or buildings
- Fixed bug where enabling and disabling Nvidia photo mode while paused will unpause the game and cause some strangeness
- Fixed a bug where selecting "Call Janitor" for items above 90% maintenance level wasn't allowing the janitor to repair the item
- Fixed a bug where copying and pasting the starting building in Freshleigh used the pillars to become pink
- Fixed a bug on Steam deck where renaming a member of staff did not update their name
- Fixed an issue where the Cheeseball Challenge inbox message did not close when selecting "setup event"
- Fixed a bug where the building entrance on Mitton was not selectable
- Game optimisation to improve performance
