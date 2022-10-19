 Skip to content

Star Traders: Frontiers update for 19 October 2022

Update #303: Patchwork

Update #303: Patchwork

Patchnotes via Steam Community


After a short break, we're back warming up the update train with Update #303 Patchwork. With a new environmental artboard and some adjustments to the Contact simulation, this minor patch gets things moving again with more to come.

The last community challenge -- Merchant Mogul -- has wrapped up and the team is prepping the next exciting chapter of those challenges, so stay tuned.

Thanks to everyone for the on-going support, sharing feedback and sharing the game!

New Art Board

We've added a new planetary artboard for the icy vastness of iceworld outposts. We've also tweaked and adjusted some of the recently added artboards for color and improved cropping.

Starting Contact Influences

WIth this update, we've tuned a number of Contact starting points for the betterment of the Contact ecosystem. The Retired Bodyguard and Racketeer Contacts have both had their starting Influence values reduced and their action pattern adjusted so that they are better at building Influence over time. On the other hand, we have increased the starting Influence for all Templar Contacts, including the Templar Militant, and also applied an additional Templar-only rule that slows their Influence pace changes, to reflect their Zendu ways.

v3.3.7 - 10/18/2022

  • Added new 'Ice Outpost' planet artwork
  • Fixed bug with 'Zendu Lineage' Trait
  • Adjustment base influence for "Retired Bodyguard" & "Racketeer"
  • Revised influence equations for Templar / Templar Militant

