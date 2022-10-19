Updated version v1.2 更新版本 v1.2

Optimize the animation speed of Zenith. Fixed some text errors. Add English version of the game. Please select the language version you want to download.

Please note that:

Just in case, Be sure to back up your archive before downloading the updated version again.

Game archive location: "Your Steam installation location"\steamapps\common\Edge Worlds The "SaveData" file in this folder.

Before downloading the new version, if you have an archive of your game, please copy the "SaveData" file to another place. After downloading the new version, copy the "SaveData" file back to this folder.

1.优化天顶之座剧情动画速度。

2.修正了一些文本错误。

3.增加游戏的英文版本。请在下载时选择您需要的语言版本。

注意：

为防万一，重新下载更新版本前，务必备份您的存档。

游戏存档位置：“您的Steam安装位置”\steamapps\common\Edge Worlds 此文件夹内的“SaveData”文件。

下载新版本前，如您已有游玩的存档，请先复制此“SaveData”文件到别处，新版本下载完毕后，再将“SaveData”文件复制回此文件夹即可。