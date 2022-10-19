 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 19 October 2022

October 19th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9750719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Karma Balance (PVP)

 Dance of Wind
Raining Arrows

  • Reduced the damage of 1st~4th attacks by 50%
  • Increased the damage of 5th~8th attacks by 50%

 Soul of Magus
Shadow Pull

  • Reduced the damage by 15%

 Crimson Lily

  • Reduced the movement speed during right-click charging by 25%

 Wild Spirit
Blade Fang

  • Reduced the endurance by 34%
    Leopard Strike
  • Reduced the break damage of 1st and 2nd attacks by 34%
  • Increased the break damage of 3rd attack by 34%

 Dancer of Prophecy
Soaring Kick

  • Changed to allow Aerial Moving Attack during use
    Gale Tempest Kick
  • Changed to allow evade upon touching the ground if the attack is successful

Spinning Rush

  • Increased the end lag of the last attack by 0.1 seconds
  • Increased the strength to launch the enemy in the air by 25%
     Radiant Horn
    Dash Attack
  • Improved hitbox to hit enemies in close range

Evade Attack

  • Increased the moving distance of the Shoulder Tackle by 100%
  • Increased the strength of the Shoulder Tackle to launch the enemy in the air by 50%

Upward Thrust

  • Changed so that if the enemy dodges the 1st attack, 2nd attack will not activate

Consecrate

  • Increased the break damage by 100%

2vs2 Normal Match will be added.

 Players can queue for 2vs2 Normal Match while in a queue for 4vs4 Normal Match. Players cannot queue for Ranked Match while in a queue for Normal Match.

Improved Training Grounds

 Improved so that AI will use ‘Mana Evade’ and ‘Rage Skill’.

Changed Tradability of Items

 Changed Emotes obtained from Supply Boxes to be “Tradeable”

Event

 2022 Halloween Event

  • Event Period: October 19, 2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – November 9, 2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)
    Please check the separate announcement regarding the 2022 Halloween Event.

Bug Fixes

 Fixed a bug where keyboard and mouse input could not be recognized when certain players return to Eltheca after gameplay
 Fixed a bug where the tooltip for Sacred Guardian – Crusade and Ruler of Darkness – Rising Wings were missing “(Can be used midair)” tooltip

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
