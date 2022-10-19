October 19th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9750719 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 05:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Karma Balance (PVP)

 Dance of Wind

Raining Arrows

Reduced the damage of 1st~4th attacks by 50%

Increased the damage of 5th~8th attacks by 50%

 Soul of Magus

Shadow Pull

Reduced the damage by 15%

 Crimson Lily

Reduced the movement speed during right-click charging by 25%

 Wild Spirit

Blade Fang

Reduced the endurance by 34%

Leopard Strike

Leopard Strike Reduced the break damage of 1st and 2nd attacks by 34%

Increased the break damage of 3rd attack by 34%

 Dancer of Prophecy

Soaring Kick

Changed to allow Aerial Moving Attack during use

Gale Tempest Kick

Gale Tempest Kick Changed to allow evade upon touching the ground if the attack is successful

Spinning Rush

Increased the end lag of the last attack by 0.1 seconds

Increased the strength to launch the enemy in the air by 25%

 Radiant Horn

Dash Attack

 Radiant Horn Dash Attack Improved hitbox to hit enemies in close range

Evade Attack

Increased the moving distance of the Shoulder Tackle by 100%

Increased the strength of the Shoulder Tackle to launch the enemy in the air by 50%

Upward Thrust

Changed so that if the enemy dodges the 1st attack, 2nd attack will not activate

Consecrate

Increased the break damage by 100%

2vs2 Normal Match will be added.

 Players can queue for 2vs2 Normal Match while in a queue for 4vs4 Normal Match. Players cannot queue for Ranked Match while in a queue for Normal Match.

Improved Training Grounds

 Improved so that AI will use ‘Mana Evade’ and ‘Rage Skill’.

Changed Tradability of Items

 Changed Emotes obtained from Supply Boxes to be “Tradeable”

Event

 2022 Halloween Event

Event Period: October 19, 2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – November 9, 2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)

Please check the separate announcement regarding the 2022 Halloween Event.

Bug Fixes

 Fixed a bug where keyboard and mouse input could not be recognized when certain players return to Eltheca after gameplay

 Fixed a bug where the tooltip for Sacred Guardian – Crusade and Ruler of Darkness – Rising Wings were missing “(Can be used midair)” tooltip