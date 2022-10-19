 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Microsoft Allegiance update for 19 October 2022

AC_08 Is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9750264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks Weedman and NightFlame for bringing a new core out for the game.

This patch also has some quality of life improvements from Student around hud settings and anti-aliasing.

Thanks all,
-BT

Changed files in this update

Artwork Depot 700481
  • Loading history…
Main Game Depot 700482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link