Happy Halloween!
Today I have made it so that crops show up as pumpkins for the next two weeks. They still function the same, just a graphical change.
Trick or Treat
-Bill
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update