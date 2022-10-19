 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmers' Market update for 19 October 2022

Halloween!

Share · View all patches · Build 9750109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

Today I have made it so that crops show up as pumpkins for the next two weeks. They still function the same, just a graphical change.

Trick or Treat
-Bill

Changed files in this update

Farmers' Market Content Depot 1735641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link