 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 19 October 2022

10/18: Interaction Issues + Save File Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9750034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi shopkeepers!

This is a small patch that fixes various issues when loading your game and interacting with customers. There are also a few more edge cases we've caught to further stabilize the game.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link