Witch's Eve Update 1.5.4

Our annual Witch's Eve Festival has arrived in Tirawyn!

Be sure to visit Hope Harbor on Azura as well as Moonberry Farms in the Farmlands and Sleepy Haven in the Sleeping Glade. All available seasonal items from the last two years are available again along with plenty of new items to collect. Don't forget to grab your costumes and masks and head around town to trick or treat to earn candy and exchange for tickets.

We're excited to announce our new partnership with Ping Perfect.

Ping Perfect is our official server provider for Swords 'n Magic and Stuff. You can head to https://pingperfect.com/gameservers/swords-n-magic-and-stuff-server-hosting.php to sign up for your own always-up server for your family and friends to play on using their super simple dashboard. Later this week we'll be launching our very own official servers via Ping Perfect so you'll always have a place to meet up with friends.

New:

Witch’s Eve vendors in Moonberry

Witch’s Eve seasonal items being sold

Improved:

Pets no longer block your projectiles when fighting

Pets are faster now and can keep up with you on a mount

When dismantling a pet house, the pet is now dismissed

The new greenhouse no longer has a floor so you can use dirt plots in them

Grimwick - after first defeat, cheaper to redo and has repeatable loot options

Watering cans quality now affects the watering radius

Pet houses spawn pets above the floor inside houses

Input settings menu for both keyboard/mouse and controller

A tome that spawns helpful creatures - they now have better aggro and attack

Wasp Companion is now far more aggressive and attacks faster

Smashable pots in the Farmlands and Sleeping Glade with their own loot table

Switched to dynamic navigation for our AI for improved path finding

Fixed: