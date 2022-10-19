Witch's Eve Update 1.5.4

Our annual Witch's Eve Festival has arrived in Tirawyn!
Be sure to visit Hope Harbor on Azura as well as Moonberry Farms in the Farmlands and Sleepy Haven in the Sleeping Glade. All available seasonal items from the last two years are available again along with plenty of new items to collect. Don't forget to grab your costumes and masks and head around town to trick or treat to earn candy and exchange for tickets.
We're excited to announce our new partnership with Ping Perfect.
Ping Perfect is our official server provider for Swords 'n Magic and Stuff. You can head to https://pingperfect.com/gameservers/swords-n-magic-and-stuff-server-hosting.php to sign up for your own always-up server for your family and friends to play on using their super simple dashboard. Later this week we'll be launching our very own official servers via Ping Perfect so you'll always have a place to meet up with friends.
Here's the patch notes for this update:
New:
- Witch’s Eve vendors in Moonberry
- Witch’s Eve seasonal items being sold
Improved:
- Pets no longer block your projectiles when fighting
- Pets are faster now and can keep up with you on a mount
- When dismantling a pet house, the pet is now dismissed
- The new greenhouse no longer has a floor so you can use dirt plots in them
- Grimwick - after first defeat, cheaper to redo and has repeatable loot options
- Watering cans quality now affects the watering radius
- Pet houses spawn pets above the floor inside houses
- Input settings menu for both keyboard/mouse and controller
- A tome that spawns helpful creatures - they now have better aggro and attack
- Wasp Companion is now far more aggressive and attacks faster
- Smashable pots in the Farmlands and Sleeping Glade with their own loot table
- Switched to dynamic navigation for our AI for improved path finding
Fixed:
- Bellows not adhering to sound controls
- Beekeeper’s Lodge no longer has the door stuck through the ceiling
- Various spelling errors
- Sleeping actually restores your health and magic
- Mooki Feathers deciding to delete themselves after logging out
- Quest board typos
- While dead, you no longer hear sounds from all over the world
- Various typos in item descriptions
- First person view not rendering items properly
- Some foliage that was not visible on some graphics settings
- Duplicated mushrooms in a cave
- Vendors no longer reset their sell menu at midnight, now at 7am
- Magic bar not showing the correct amount of magic increase with two staves equipped
- Portal from Astral Plane back to Farmlands not working
- The corruption in Windless Woods now disappears after killing all three shade instead of just one
- Dedicated Server owner’s now have admin rights for plots
- Dreg’s dialog and requirements for his quest
